Zoom Diallo says Kentucky big man Franck Kepnang is a 'real-life dog'

Kentucky found it's point guard in Washington transfer Zoom Diallo to lead them next season. But, he's not the only Washington player that Mark Pope picked up from the portal. The Wildcats also landed veteran big man Franck Kepnang, who was with the Huskies for six years, now heading into his seventh go-around in college.

Kepang is a 6-11 big man, someone who is an absolute force on the court and will provide quality role minutes for Kentucky next season. But who better to tell you how Kepnang is on and off the court than someone who has played with him in a significant role for the past two years? Zoom Diallo talked about what Kentucky is getting in the veteran big when talking with the media last week.

Franck Kepnang | UK Athletics

"Man, I think BBN is going to love Franck (Kepnang), to be honest," Diallo said. "Off the court, he is a great guy, he cares cares very much. Any person, if you walk up and have a conversation with him, you're gonna feel his energy and his intent. But him on the court, he's a real-life dog. I was just joking with the guys, like, if you guys see Franck get low and start growling, it's because -- I'm serious -- he cares. He really has the intention of trying to come and win, and he's a guy that's gonna, you know -- he's a worker. Weight room, off the court, whatever he's doing right now, like, he's always working. I think BBN is gonna love his energy and what he brings because he's a force to be reckoned with."

Franck Kepnang | UK Athletics

Heading into his seventh-year of college basketball, Kepnang is just looking to impact the game in the best way he can and that's by being an absolute force on the glass. Coming in and doing that is going to provide Kentucky with what they have been missing, not to mention all of that veteran experience coming along with him. Last season at Washington, Kepnang averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game. Obviously, those minutes will go down in his new role, but the impact he has when he's on the court should not and he has the mindset to make sure of that.

Kepnang is going to be a valuable veteran leader that makes the most of his time on the court and that attitude could rub off on his teammates quickly.

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