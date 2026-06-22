Aside from Milan Momcilovic who will be Kentucky's best three-point shooter?
In this story:
Year in and year out, the goal for Mark Pope is to have a team that is able to shoot the basketball at an elite level. During his two-year tenure in Lexington, he has had some okay shooting teams, but none have lived up to the goal Pope had shooting-wise. The hope is that this year, his team will be really good at shooting the three-ball.
When you add the best three-point shooter in the nation, this is going to be a big boost, and Pope did just this, landing former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic. The 6’9 shooter is going to be a big boost to this team's ability to make the three-ball. While Momcilovic was a massive addition, some members of BBN still question who, aside from Momcilovic, will shoot the ball at an elite level.
There are a lot of players on this roster who can shoot the ball, but fans are wondering who is going to take over as the secondary three-point shooter on this team. The two names that make the most sense to be the second-best shooter for the Wildcats this season are Kam Williams and Alex Wilkins.
Williams came over to Lexington last season from Tulane, where, as a true freshman, he had an elite shooting season with a three-point percentage of 41.2 on 4.6 threes a game. Williams last season at Kentucky shot 35.9% on 3.3 attempts per game. Fans have a feeling that he is going to have a breakout this season, shooting the ball for Pope. All of BBN knows that he is a really good shooter; he just needs to let it fly, and I expect him to do that this season.
Wilkins is another name who I expect to have a really good season shooting the ball. As a true freshman last season at Furman, Wilkins shot 32.8% from deep, but he got better over the season from deep. I have a feeling he is going to ride this hot hand into his sophomore season at Kentucky and will shoot the three-ball at a much better percentage.
More players than just Williams and Wilkins on this roster can shoot the three ball, but they are the guys other than Momcilovic that I expect to be really good this season from deep. I believe that Pope is going to have a really good shooting team this season.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.Follow AndrewStefaniak