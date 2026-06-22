Aside from Milan Momcilovic who will be Kentucky's best three-point shooter?

Year in and year out, the goal for Mark Pope is to have a team that is able to shoot the basketball at an elite level. During his two-year tenure in Lexington, he has had some okay shooting teams, but none have lived up to the goal Pope had shooting-wise. The hope is that this year, his team will be really good at shooting the three-ball.

When you add the best three-point shooter in the nation, this is going to be a big boost, and Pope did just this, landing former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic. The 6’9 shooter is going to be a big boost to this team's ability to make the three-ball. While Momcilovic was a massive addition, some members of BBN still question who, aside from Momcilovic, will shoot the ball at an elite level.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There are a lot of players on this roster who can shoot the ball, but fans are wondering who is going to take over as the secondary three-point shooter on this team. The two names that make the most sense to be the second-best shooter for the Wildcats this season are Kam Williams and Alex Wilkins.

Williams came over to Lexington last season from Tulane, where, as a true freshman, he had an elite shooting season with a three-point percentage of 41.2 on 4.6 threes a game. Williams last season at Kentucky shot 35.9% on 3.3 attempts per game. Fans have a feeling that he is going to have a breakout this season, shooting the ball for Pope. All of BBN knows that he is a really good shooter; he just needs to let it fly, and I expect him to do that this season.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Wilkins is another name who I expect to have a really good season shooting the ball. As a true freshman last season at Furman, Wilkins shot 32.8% from deep, but he got better over the season from deep. I have a feeling he is going to ride this hot hand into his sophomore season at Kentucky and will shoot the three-ball at a much better percentage.

More players than just Williams and Wilkins on this roster can shoot the three ball, but they are the guys other than Momcilovic that I expect to be really good this season from deep. I believe that Pope is going to have a really good shooting team this season.

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