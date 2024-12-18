Mark Pope is ready for the challenge of the SEC
Kentucky basketballl is now 10-1 on the season, with two nonconference games remaining before conference play begins. The Wildcats are faced with a very tough road ahead in the conference, and have already played two top 10 teams this season, as well as a road game against Clemson and a home game against Louisville. The resume is already stacking up with big wins before SEC play even begins.
Mark Pope was on the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein, and he talked about the road ahead when conference play begins and just how loaded the SEC is this season.
"We're gonna have like six teams in the top 8 or 9 in the AP Top 25, give or take. ...Last year, the Big 12 was the best conference in the country, and every single game was the biggest game of your life. It was just a brawl every game. This year, that's the SEC, but times 10. This league is just insanity right now, and as an athlete and as a coach, I think you'd be sad if you were playing in any other league. This is what you dream of. There's not going to be a lot of time trying to get our guys hyped up to compete in a game. I think I saw something the other day that every single game we play in the month of January is a Quad 1, and all but one in February is a Quad 1. You know how they used to talk about Quad 1 games like, you need to go get some Quad 1 games, every single game in this league, almost, is a Quad 1 game. It is gonna be so sensational, and I'm really happy for our guys that they get to experience this, I'm happy for Big Blue Nation, I'm happy for the SEC, and we can't wait to get started. That's actually gonna be the real Christmas present, is that we get to jump in this league, because it's going to be a bloodbath."- Pope on big challenge of SEC play.
As of this week, there are five SEC teams in the top 10, as well as eight in the entire top 25. It's going to a battle every night out for all teams in the league. Plenty of big resume wins are on the table, especially those Quad 1 games on the road. A historically good SEC, and the Wildcats are up for the challenge.