Mark Pope knew how important getting Malachi Moreno back was

Kentucky basketball got an extremely important piece back for another season. As the staff looks to shape things out with the final few sports, they needed to do so nicely, and getting Malachi Moreno back was just that. The frontcourt was clearly built around the 7-footer and the news of him returning is exactly what Kentucky fans and the staff needed to hear. Just how important of a return is it?

Mark Pope himself knew a few weeks ago how big of a priority Moreno was this offseason, even admitting it in a Q-and-A video on social media. As he began going through the draft process at the time, fans started to get worried that there was a growing chance Moreno would stay in the draft. Stlll, though, Pope threw in these comments: "Malachi Moreno was the number one priority for us going into this portal season. We think that he's going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky. He's also going through the draft process. He had a great workout just last night for an NBA team. Next week he's heading to the combine and we're supporting him every step of the way."

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The Kentucky head coach did acklowledge Moreno has two dreams, one of chasing a title at Kentucky and another of playing in the NBA, but Pope sure had to feel confident in Moreno returning at the time in order to publicly call him the 'number one priority' right? Losing him would have been very bad for Kentucky's overall outlook next season, but luckily, they don't have to worry about that possibility anymore. Now, for Moreno, he'll get the chance to boost and solidify his stock as a first-rounder next season, with the hopes of even creeping his way into the lottery.

A big year two awaits for Moreno and Mark Pope knew the Kentucky native would be a focal point of the team next season in what is a very pivital year for himself, too. After a promising year one, Pope underacheived big in year two and now, his results in year three will be under a big microscope. WIth the roster Pope has put together, fit was clearly a priority this offseason, but so was retaining their very important star big man, who was one of the few who produced consistent results on the court last season. So much so that according to Evan Miya, retaining Moreno is the equivalent of landing a top five portal player.

Can Moreno make a name for himself in his sophomore season all while leading Kentucky to a deep tournament run? Pope certainly knew he was the key to making it happen.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during an interview at the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

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