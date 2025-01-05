Mark Pope loves Otega Oweh's intensity and competitive fire
Kentucky got their first win in conference play in the SEC after they defeated No. 6 Florida 106-100 inside a packed Rupp Arena, and it was a good one. Plenty of points scored, and the Wildcats were sparked by multiple big runs throughout the game that helped them get the boost and overcome the best rebounding team in the country and one of the best shooting defenses.
That didn't phase them, as the Wildcats shot 58% overall and 48% from deep after struggles shooting in recent games. Kentucky had three big runs, two that were 10-0 runs, and one that started it all around the 10-minute mark of the first half, a major 16-0 run that helped Kentucky flip the script after being down 11 points to the Gators. A couple of plays were instrumental in the run, but one player gets the entire team to feed off of his energy, and that's Otega Oweh.
Mark Pope talked with media after the game, and he noted just how big of a competitive spirit he has and how he has a knack for giving his team a boost when they need it. He was a catalyst for Kentucky all game long.
"Otega's first rotation was a little bit more short than normal and he was out before the first media (timeout). He sat for a little while and he is coming off of a game where he didn't love it. He refused to allow any of that to affect any of his intensity or drive. When he came back in, we were a little bit sideways and couldn't find a rhythm and he was like, 'You guys just relax man, I will come find all of your rhythm for you. ...He has a competitive fire in him that burns really really deep. What he is doing this season is just really incredible. You know, Otega is interesting. Otega breaks some of our rules. He is one of those guys where from time to time I have to close my eyes and look away and don't change it and just accept it that this is just Otega being Otega. He's done that for us a lot this year and the contribution he's making to this team, and the way he's leading, and the joy he brings to our guys is really special."- Pope on Otega Oweh.
Through Kentucky's first 14 games this season, Oweh is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game, as well as having a team-high 22 steals on the season. He really is the definition of instant offense, making things happen as he can translate his impressive defense into offense fast playing downhill.
Kentucky has many different weapons, but Oweh will certainly be one of the players they look to when they need a boost, and he gave them that in the win over Florida.