Mark Pope on Kentucky's loss to Kansas: 'Our response was disjointed'

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered an embarassing early-season loss to the #15 Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday as they fell 89-69 in the Champions Classic in Chicago. They were dealt adversity early in the game, as both starting big men Ousmane N'Diaye and Malachi Moreno got into foul trouble early in the game. Kentucky started out the game with the lead for the first eight minutes. But things changed after that.

Once Kentucky lost its lead in the first half, they never got it back, and ended up collapsing quickly, leading to a 10-point halftime deficit that only grew larger in the second half. Mark Pope discussed what went wrong in his team's rough loss to Kansas, and he points at the foul trouble as for when things started going bad.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with a referee during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought our response was disjointed. In the first three and a half minutes, four minutes, we lost our whole front court, and that was problematic for us," Pope said after Kentucky's 20-point loss to Kansas. "We didn't respond to that very well, both from a coaching staff perspective and from a player perspective, and then it just seemed like distraction after distraction after that. That's what happens with young teams, and that's where we are. This is a great group. This is a group that's going to really, really learn. It's a group that'll look internally and will get way better. But we did not manage some difficult circumstances earlier. That comes from a lot of different places. From a coaching perspective, we got to be more creative to find ways to get in plays. We work so much through our front line, and Malachi being in and out was complicated for us, but we'll find ways to work around that."

Once the game changed around eight minutes into the game, Kansas closed the half on a 36-21 run, really exploiting a Kentucky team that was discombobulated on offense. The Jayhawks extended their lead early in the second half, and the Wildcats just never had an answer. Kansas scored 22 points off of 15 turnovers, while Kentucky had no points on ten Jayhawk miscues. It was one of those games where the opponent was all-around just clearly the better team.

Kentucky now has a lot to work on before they head to Indianapolis next week to take on Indiana. In a year three that's such a pivotal year, Mark Pope has started it off on the wrong foot.

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