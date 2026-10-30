Mark Pope provided an update on Kam Williams ahead of the season-opener

A few weeks ago, Mark Pope gave an update on Kam Williams' status after Kentucky's first exhibition game, saying, "We're hopefully talking about several weeks to a month right now and not months and months." On Friday, we got much more clarity on his actual status ahead of Kentucky's season-opener against Manhattan on Tuesday.

Throughout the rehab process, Williams has had two different surgeries for his jones fracture, with one of those being this off-season, so it's very understandable why he and the staff are taking it very slow leading up to the start of the regular season. Plus, there's no need to rush him back if he isn't completely ready. That's the attitude UK is taking as we head into Tuesday's game. Pope says Williams remains 'day-to-day', but they're waiting on every possible green light before playing him.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For him, it's day-to-day," Pope said on Williams. "We're operating under such extreme caution that it's going to be when he's ready. I don't expect to see him touch the floor on Tuesday. That's for sure. And then we'll kind of go day by day. We're in a little bit of terrain where you know, anytime you have a Jones fracture and then you have a setback like you did, you just have to operate with extreme caution. That's the space we're operating in. So we'll have green lights. We're going to require every light to be green before we put him on the court for a game."

Williams went down with his injury on Jan. 21 of last season, the confidence was at its peak. At UK Media Day, he told Kentucky Wildcats On SI that he's just looking to pick back up where he left off. "At that time, the confidence was going as high as it has been in the whole year, and that happened. So I mean, it took a took a toll for a little bit, but try to pick up where we left off at that moment."

Now, as Williams inches closer to a return that is likely to be sometime in the next few weeks, he's itching to pick back up where he left off against Texas last season. When he is back, Williams is going to add a very valuable weapon to the Kentucky offense.

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