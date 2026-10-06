LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

Both the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers are off to 4-1 starts in the 2026 season, setting up an intriguing SEC clash on Saturday night.

This was originally a matchup between two ranked teams until the new AP Poll was released on Sunday.

Kentucky dropped out of the top-25 after Week 5, even though it came back to beat the South Carolina Gamecocks in overtime. For some reason, the committee wasn’t too fond of that win, and the Wildcats are now 9.5-point underdogs at home against the No. 10 Tigers.

LSU dominated McNeese in Week 5, 63-14, and it needs this game before the schedule gets a lot tougher down the stretch.

Lane Kiffin’s group faces Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee in four of its five games after this matchup with Kentucky.

Can Will Stein’s group play spoiler on Saturday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown on Oct. 10.

LSU vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

LSU -9.5 (-108)

Kentucky +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

LSU: -360

Kentucky: +285

Total

54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

LSU vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

LSU record: 4-1

Kentucky record: 4-1

LSU vs. Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, LSU

It’s been an up and down season for Sam Leavitt, as he’s been picked seven times in five games. The LSU quarterback had three touchdown passes against McNeese, but he also threw another interception.

Can he hold up against a Kentucky defense that is No. 13 in the country in adjusted EPA/Play on defense?

Leavitt’s best skill is his running ability, as he’s carried the ball 45 times for 220 yards and six scores. Kentucky is a better defense against the pass (66th in success rate) than it is against the run (96th in success rate) in 2026. So, Kiffin may look to get his star quarterback in space on Saturday.

LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

Kentucky has played well in SEC action this season, but it struggled against another top-10 team (Alabama) as expected.

So, it makes sense that the Wildcats are sizable underdogs, even at home, on Saturday.

LSU lost to Ole Miss in a revenge game for Kiffin, but it has outscored opponents 98-20 since then, handling a once-ranked Texas A&M team. The Tigers have a lot more offensive firepower than the Wildcats, who rely a lot on their ground game (No. 4 in rush success rate) this season.

There should be a talent gap with LSU’s roster, and there’s one key statistic that I think could doom Kentucky against a high-quality opponent.

The Wildcats are just 131st in the country in third/fourth down success rate on offense, and I don’t expect that to get any easier against an LSU defense that is No. 3 in the country in defensive success rate.

If Kentucky is unable to extend drives, it’s going to struggle to beat this LSU team that is No. 2 in adjusted EPA/Play on defense and No. 7 in net adjusted EPA/Play overall.

I’ll lay the points with the Tigers in what is a must-win game if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

Pick: LSU -9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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