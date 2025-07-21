Mark Pope provides an encouraging update on Andrija Jelavic
Andrija Jelavic is the only member of Kentucky's 2025-26 still not on campus. but Mark Pope shared an encouraging update on the Croatian forward during his press conference on Monday. Kentucky has had a little bit of a delay getting Jelavic on campus.
Pope spoke on the situation on Monday, more in-depth than he has spoke on it before. Jelavic just wrapped up his overseas classes, and now, it's only a matter of time until the 6-11 forward is in Lexington.
"The status right now is that we got transcripts. He just finished classes, which is awesome, so we have transcripts, and that part of this process is is complete. Now it’s going through the rest of it. I’m hoping he can be on campus here -- I don’t know if it’s optimistic, you know, I’d love for him to be here tomorrow."
The head coach also added that Jelavic, even if he were to arrive very soon, wouldn't be able to workout with the team due to certain academic restrictions as an international student.
"There are a number of reasons why he wouldn’t be able to work out with the team. One of them is being an international student, first time in the states, with our summer courses, to take the required number of in-class hours was really complicated," Pope said. "But, we’d like to get him here as soon as possible. He’s doing great. He’s training back home and I expect him to come and have a great impact."
Jelavic should come in an make an immediate impact as someone who has plenty of valuable experience, given he is 21 years old. The 6-11 forward is going to be a huge part of Kentucky's success, providing versatility and the ability to stretch the floor in the front-court, likely stepping into an Andrew Carr-type role.