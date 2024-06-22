Mark Pope's offensive system plus a veteran team will lead to NCAA Tournament success
When Kentucky hired Mark Pope, there was plenty of backlash within twenty-four hours. After that period, the fans cooled off, as we saw with the resounding twenty-four thousand plus for his opening press conference.
Most of the BBN did a deep dive into Pope during that period and discovered that we may have found a diamond in the rough (and one of our own). What many found during that period of research on our new head coach, a coach with an offensive system that we haven't seen at UK, we have been used to a dribble drive offense with a lot of one on one basketball.
Watching BYU last year, you will see a lot of movement, back door cuts, and zoom action; this allows players to get good shots without even dribbling the basketball. Pope also loves to have bigs who can distribute the basketball, enabling his teams to put their shooters in the best position to knock down a shot.
Pope's scheme resembles the Denver Nuggets offense, with Nikola Jokic being the leading distributor. This scheme and offense will be a breath of fresh air for all Kentucky fans. This Scheme with the players Pope signed will be elite; Andrew Carr one of Popes first signees will play the "Jokic" role for Kentucky, a veteran big who is very fluid, a good passer and can score from all three levels. Surrounding Carr with veteran elite shooters such as Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and Kerr Kriisa allows Kentucky to run Pope's system to the best of its ability. Combat the Offensive scheme with a new defensive approach, and elite defenders such as Lamont Butler and Amari Williams, both Defensive Player of the Year in their respective conferences. With all of this veteran leadership, elite offense, and elite defense, I don't see how this wouldn't lead to tournament success. So yes, Kentucky fans, it's time for Nine.