Mark Pope's players understand what it means to play with "Kentucky" across their chest
When Mark Pope was first hired as the head coach at Kentucky, a big emphasis he had when finding players to fill the roster were players who understand the assignment, what it means to play at Kentucky, and what all comes with it.
Pope has certainly gotten that point across to his players, and after a big win over No. 6 Duke, Otega Oweh discussed just how important it is and how it makes them play even harder knowing they want to represent what's across their chest. The "Kentucky" on their jersey means a lot to them.
"Wearing Kentucky across your chest, you just have to carry yourself a certain way. You know that you're not just playing for yourself. You're playing for a whole nation. You're playing for your brothers. It's a dream to play for Kentucky, and the fact that I'm here, and the fact that (Andrew Carr) is here, I know it just makes everyone want to play harder. I'll say that. Wearing the Kentucky jersey definitely makes you want to go out there and play."- Oweh on playing with pride for Kentucky.
Carr agreed with Oweh, adding on to that by saying many different guys will impact their scoring runs on any given night, whenever that run may come.
"I would agree with Otega (Oweh), and I would also just talk about the team that we have in general, too. So talented, and something we always talk about with this team is our run, whatever it is, we're looking for that jenga block to fall. We're just gonna keep coming at you guys, coming at you guys throughout the game over and over and over again until we go on that run, or come back and are able to make an impact on the game. Whether it's gonna be Otega, me, and Amari (Williams) tonight, it's gonna be someone else (like) Brandon (Garrison), Jaxson (Robinson), and Kerr (Kriisa) the next night. That's what really makes our team super special."- Carr on having multiple weapons.
Carr then added that the chemistry and trust this Kentucky team has is a huge part of also being capable of making the runs they do. You don't know when it's coming, but chances are it will happen at some point during each game. That makes them a very dangerous team, and the college basketball world got a taste of that in Kentucky's win over Duke on Tuesday.