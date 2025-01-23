Mark Pope says Amari Williams has been a 'difference-maker' for Kentucky this season
Kentucky has been taking advantage of their week off in-between games, but that means they have had even more time to prepare for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday when they head to Nashville. At this point in the season, we now know Kentucky's flaws and their strengths. One that is a work-in-progress is their rebounding, and since being bullied at Georgia, the Wildcats have since handled it mostly well.
There still needs to be more consistency there and other areas, but there's one specific player that's not to blame for their rebounding struggles or their fouling issues, which has been an issue since SEC play began. Mark Pope says Amari Williams has had 'elite' defensive rebounding numbers, and as a big man, he's actually not one of Kentucky's top rim fouling players.
"I think he's been a difference-maker for us in so many ways. He's come up with really big timely buckets, some really big timely and-1's. Clearly, his ability to be a decision-maker has been really good, and it's been getting better with some setbacks here and there. He's an incredibly physical player. He's gotten better and better on the glass. His defensive rebounding percentage has been elite all year long, it's really incredible. He's finding ways to move more bodies right now. ...He's actually not one of our top rim fouling guys."- Pope on Amari Williams' value.
Williams is ranked as the third-best rebounder in the SEC, averaging 8.8 boards per game. He is also 8th in blocks in the conference, with 1.6 per game. He is vitally important for Kentucky's front-court, and the way he has handled physicality has improved each game. In the SEC, you've got to be physical, and Williams has began to understand that, and his teammates too, as Kentucky has been showing improvements in rebounding lately. It's still a work-in-progress, but progress is being made.