Mark Pope says Kentucky's game against Florida will be 'another top 10 battle'
Kentucky basketball got a feel-good win against Brown on Tuesday before SEC play begins on Saturday. A 12-point halftime lead turned into a 34-point domination over the Bears, The Wildcats needed something to feel good following the 20-point loss to Ohio State 10 days earlier, and they got just that. Now, they have turned their attention to the 13-0 Florida Gators, and it's going to be a showdown to start SEC play.
Mark Pope knows it will be a big challenge, and he also knows it's a big game. Two top 10 teams battling it out to start SEC play? A lot of eyes will be on Lexington. Pope says the Gators will be a challenge in many different ways.
"In the half-court defense they're in the top 1 percentile. They're one of the top teams defensively in the half-court in the country. They're the number two ranked team on the glass in the country. They got three veteran guards that just score in bunches, and a phenomenal talent coming off the bench that can hurt you there. Their bigs are just voracious. They're relentless, physical, and skilled, and can shoot it. Listen, it's another top 10 battle. You wouldn't get super excited about that, but then the next game is a top 10 battle, the next game after that, and the next game after that. That's just this league. It's gonna be a great test for us to see where we are right now, the lessons we've learned, and how we implement them."- Pope on Florida.
No. 6 Florida will make their way inside Rupp Arena on Saturday for an earleir-than-normal tipoff, but that won't stop the excitement of the top 10 matchup. Believe it or not, Kentucky's matchup with Florida will be its first-ever top 10 matchup to begin SEC play. The Wildcats and Gators will tip at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.