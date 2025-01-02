Mark Pope says Kentucky staying fresh and focused is DNA of a winning team
Kentucky basketball is now getting ready for the absolute grind of conference play with the SEC being as good as it has ever been, and their mindset couldn't be any better heading into that battle. With No. 6 Florida looming on Saturday, the Wildcats know the path ahead isn't easy, but they are staying focused.
Mark Pope spoke with media on Thursday ahead of Kentucky's matchup with Florida on Saturday, and he stays his team's mindset is what the DNA of a winning team is. He says his team is staying fresh and always focused on getting better. That mindset really helps when you get into the weeds of the long season, and now even more important with the SEC as talented as it is.
"We're gonna continue to try and learn about ourselves. ...Our job is to win, and win every game. That's clearly the number one priority, and in the process, it's, how fast can we learn and grow? How much better can we get? It's just being able to get ourselves fresh, whether it's after a win or a loss. Get ourselves fresh when we roll in here everyday, and be focused on getting better. That is the DNA of a team that has the chance to be great when it matters most. Both those things are happening simultaneously all the time if your functioning at a high level."- Pope on the team's mindset.
The ultimate grind of conference play is here, and it's more important than ever to stay fresh with two games each week. The SEC has 11 teams in the top 25, and is probably the best it has ever been. The battle in the conference will be fun, and the Wildcats have the right mindset going into it.