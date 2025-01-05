Mark Pope says this Kentucky team is 'falling in love with competing'
Kentucky got another top 10 signature win added to their resume on Saturday when they defeated No. 6 Florida to open up SEC play, and they had to embrace the physicality of the SEC when they matched up with the best rebounding team in the country. The Wildcats may have allowed 31 second-chance points, but they came up with multiple big runs throughout the game and huge plays down the stretch to pull away with a win.
In his postgame press conference after the 106-100 win, Mark Pope was asked about why his team responds well in big games. The Wildcats had answers for Florida's physicality, with multiple big runs of 10 or more points. Pope says this Kentucky team has fell in love with the idea of competing every game. It's something that each player on the team understands, which is why they have such great chemistry.
"They love it. Every day we are learning to love each other a little bit more. Just the opportunity to compete, you know, there is nothing better. You only get to do this for a little time in your life, to just compete like this. Our guys are falling in love with competing, they are falling in love with it. I don't think they are scared. I don't think they spend a ton of time stressing or fretting about outcome. I think they are doing a terrific job as best as anybody can about staying in the moment and just competing on this possession, and then when we do get sideways, somebody else steps up and says I will be present right now."- Pope on his team stepping up to compete.
The Wildcats certainly won't be short of opportunities to compete in the SEC, especially with how great of a conference it is this season. Next up is a road game at Georgia on Tuesday night.