Mark Pope says this Kentucky team loves making plays for each other
This Kentucky basketball team is now 5-0 after a blowout win against Jackson State. A big part of the Wildcats' success this season has undoubtedly been their unslefishness and the ability to make that extra pass. Their assist numbers prove it. Through five games, Kentucky has an assist rate of 61.6% of all of their made baskets through those games combined.
After the game, Mark Pope talked about how well this team shares the ball, and he describes it as a type of built-in DNA that each player on this Kentucky roster has. It has showed so far this season.
like this where it is so easy to think, awe man, in this game I'm just going to get one for myself. We just have a DNA, these guys have built a DNA on this team where they are actually excited to make plays for each other and I'm telling you that bodes well and it's rare and it is important for the way we play and how this game is made up and our guys are going to continue to believe more and more that the more they give the more they get back, it's the way this game works when it's right and certainly they got to feel that tonight. I was really proud of them. ...One of the special stories for us tonight is that we had 11 players score, 11 of our 12 guys scored. The only player that didn't score led us in assists. That's exactly how a Kentucky basketball team is supposed to function. We had one guy that didn't score and he led us in assists with seven. And every other guy on the court scored and shared the ball, I think we had four guys with ﬁve or more assists in the game."
Kentucky has been sharing the ball all season, and that is a huge identity for this team. On Friday night, their assist numbers were impressive. The Wildcats had 29 assists on their 41 made shots, which is an outstanding percentage of baskets being off of assists. It's also worth noting that Kerr Kriisa didn't score, but he dished out 7 assists in just 12 minutes of action.
The way this Kentucky team passes the ball adds to the excitement when watching them. A fun brand of basketball, especially when the ball moves around as much as they make it happen.