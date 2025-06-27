Mark Pope shared a message with Amari Williams after he was selected by the Boston Celtics
Two former Kentucky Wildcats were selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and the second of these two players to go was center Amari Williams. The seven-footer from England was taken with the 46th pick by the Orlando Magic, but his draft rights were immediately sent over to the Boston Celtics.
After Williams was selected by the Celtics, the Kentucky basketball social media pages put out a video of Coach Mark Pope sharing a message with Williams.
Here was Pope's message to Williams after he was selected by the Boston Celtics, "Congratulations Amari Williams. You came all the way from Nottingham, England, became an all-time record-setting point center at the University of Kentucky. You became a marketing genius with Weetabix, and now you're off to your NBA career. Love ya, brother."
Williams will now join an elite Celtics team that just won a title in 2024, looking to carve out a role in the league. Heading into this draft, many experts listed Williams as one of the most underrated players in the draft.
The seven-footer is an elite passer and ball handler for a player of his size. If Williams is able to continue getting better at finishing around the rim, he will be a player that finds a role in the NBA.
Williams was drafted during a New Balance commercial, and perhaps this can be some motivation for the former Wildcat as he gets started in his new journey. All of BBN will be rooting for Williams as he begins his pro career.