Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The Toronto Raptors are looking to make it four wins in a row when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Toronto is now 5-1 in its last six games and has six wins in its last eight contests after a one-point victory in Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Boston is looking to get back on track after seeing its four-game winning streak end in an upset loss to Denver last time out.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors +9.5 (-118)
- Celtics -9.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +250
- Celtics: -310
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): SN, NBCSB
- Raptors record: 23-15
- Celtics record: 23-13
Raptors vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Brandon Ingram – questionable
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Josh Minott – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Wililams – out
Raptors vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
Derrick White has been a menace on the defensive end of the floor this season. He’s averaging a career-best 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the Celtics.
White had three blocks last time out against Denver and three steals in the previous game against the Bulls. He’s had at least three steals plus blocks in seven straight games, with 13 steals and 17 blocks in that span.
The Raptors are in the middle of the pack in terms of allowing steals and blocks, so I’ll back White to keep it up tonight.
Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics beat the Raptors twice last month in Toronto, first by eight points as -9.5 favorites and then by 16 points as +4.5 underdogs. They’re once again favored against Toronto as the matchup turns to Boston.
The Raptors have been hot recently, though, winning three straight and five of six. Their lone loss was by just three points to the Nuggets in that span.
Boston probably pulls out the win, but I don’t think it’ll be by double digits.
Pick: Raptors +9.5 (-118)
