Mark Pope shares his thoughts on the recent Greg Sankey controversy

It has been a wild offseason in college sports following a Colorado judge's ruling on the 5-for-5 eligibility regarding class of 2022 athletes. That not only created players choosing to come back to college, but it also led to many lawsuits being created for those athletes in that class who did not enter the portal back in April as they fought to gain a fifth year of eligibility.

For Kentucky basketball, they were involved with Mark Mitchell, who was in a court case against the NCAA in which he was eventually deemed eligible by a Louisville judge, along with two dozen others in the same case. But, then the SEC came calling and began cracking down on a longtime rule that prohibited players from transferring within the conference without entering their name into the portal during the designated original window. Mitchell did not do that after a few weeks of back and forth regarding his eligibility, the SEC put their foot down and now the forward is back at Missouri. Mark Pope appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday and gave his extensive thoughts on the controversy, led by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Pope, he just is glad to finally be getting some clarity on all of the 5-for-5 eligibility drama, even if that costed him a player. "We're dealing with uncertainty all around," Pope said. "Everybody's guessing, doing the best they can and be competitive as they possibly can, trying to find every legal means to make their roster and team as competitive as possible. What's been so encouraging to me over the last two weeks -- we haven't actually been the beneficiaries of it, it has hurt us a little bit -- but for the first time, we've seen the president stand up and empower Greg (Sankey) to be bold and actually get us to a place where there's clarity. I'm super proud of Greg. I think what he's done is he's showed that the SEC actually has the authority to make decisions that everybody is going to have to live by. That's what every player, coach and fan in America is asking for."

It was a complete mess for the longest time, and still us, but it's clear that college sports, at least within the SEC, is beginning to put some guidelines down on these eligibility rules. It all started with Sankey starting to crackdown on pros returning to college and now he has really put his foot down here recently, especially with the LSU case recently where we saw the Tigers comply with the SEC's orders and not roster NFL players on its team. If you need a reminder, here are the penalties if a coach rosters someone who is deemed a pro player: 1. Head coach suspended for half the season. 2. Fine equal to 50% of the sports annual operating budget. 3. SEC voting priviledges on business matters revoked.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through all of this time with eligibility drama, coaches have faced challenges. The biggest one? Actually knowing what is legal and what is not. "As a coach, we have to be the most competitive people on planet Earth. And to do that, you have to chase every possible means and avenue where you might gain an advantage, doing it legally. What's been complicated is there's been confusion about what is legal. Is it NCAA rules? Is it SEC rules? Is it court rulings? It's a moving target all the time. I might be an audience of one, but I am so encouraged by the fact that, for once, the SEC stood up when the time was right and said, 'this is gonna be the rule. It's very clear the consequences of not abiding by this are gonna be so incredibly severe' and they were able to maneuver through the litigative process at least this far with some success. Everybody in the league right now at least feels clear on a couple principles and that's what every coach is desperate for."

"As a coach, are you gonna set back and say, 'hey, I'm gonna give everybody else a competitive advantage that I'm not gonna explore because I don't actually know where the rules are coming from.' At least in our league right now, I feel like we know where the rules are coming from. They're coming from the NCAA, but mostly, the imperatives are coming from the SEC and that clarity is something that we're all welcoming," Pope then added.

The SEC is continuing to crack down on this stuff league-wide and if they continue in that direction, they may influence other conferences to enforce the same kind of rules. Sankey is not playing around with schools like LSU pushing the limits of eligibility and Pope and other coaches are glad to start getting some clarity and rules in place.

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