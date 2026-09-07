2028 top 20 prospect has set an unofficial visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

The visit list is starting to grow for Kentucky basketball this coming fall. Recruits across the country are starting to cut their lists and set up visits in the 2027 class in particular, but Kentucky is also hosting a couple of 2028 targets over the next couple of months. You can add another name to that growing list now.

According to 247 Sports' Dushawn London, 2028 top 20 overall prospect DJ Okoth has scheduled an unofficial visit to Kentucky, which will be for Big Blue Madness on Oct. 2. In addition to the visit to Lexington, Okoth also has trips on the docket to Tennessee (Oct. 16) and Vandy (Nov. 14). It's pretty early in the star forward's recruitment, so it's hard to pinpoint top contenders at the moment. For Kentucky, they got involved with Okoth during Peach Jam, extending their offer on July 21.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okoth has offers from programs such as Ole Mss, Tennessee, Providence, Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, and Memphis, among others. Kentucky is actually the only offer Okoth has received since Peach Jam. He was second in scoring in the event among the 16U division playing for Alabama Fusion, putting up 22 points per contest. As far as high school season went, he couldn't have had a better result last season. He capped off a great sophomore season with a state championship in Tennessee, averaging 15 points and 5 rebounds on his way to securing a title for Bartlett.

2028 5⭐️ Bartlett 6’6” SF DJ Okoth (@DjOkoth0) ended an excellent sophomore season with a state championship.



Ranked #11 overall at On3. Recently received an invite to the Team USA Junior minicamp.



Okoth has an insane motor with great physical tools to complement. Great athlete… https://t.co/HvYda0hUhg pic.twitter.com/j0EDEgQUn7 — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) March 24, 2026

Who else has set up visits to Kentucky so far for the fall? Okoth joins a list that includes top 10 prospects Lewis Uvwo (Sept. 11) and Nasir Anderson (Oct. 5) in the 2027 class, as well as 2028 top 15 recruits Benjamin Berrouet (Oct. 9) and Brady Pettigrew (Oct. 23). It's a list that is sure to keep getting bigger as Big Blue Madness in particular gets closer. That is usually a hot event for top recruits to get a early glimpse of what BBN is like, whether they're on an official or unofficial visit.

With Okoth in particular, I would expect a lot more power five programs to get involved soon. He has a ton of SEC interest, but if he continues to impress, more blue bloods will be entering the fold very fast.

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