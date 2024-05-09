Mark Pope shares thoughts on the addition of Trent Noah
The Kentucky Wildcats just made a solid addition to the 2024-25 roster as Trent Noah decided to get a release from his NLI from South Carolina and join Mark Pope's roster.
This is a solid addition to the roster, but Noah is more than likely a long-term play for the Wildcats. He likely won't see the floor much this season, but he is a player who could stick around for a while in Lexington and later in his career be a solid player.
The 6'6 forward is an excellent shooter especially on the catch and shoot. He was the second-best player in the state of Kentucky, only behind another Kentucky signee, Travis Perry.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Noah to the roster, “Trent Noah is one of the elite shooters in this class. He is a tough, hard-nosed player with a special physicality. As an eastern Kentucky native, Trent will bring a grit, toughness and determination to the program that is representative of this state. We’re looking forward to Trent joining this talented group.”
This is Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports scouting report on Noah, "Trent Noah is a strong-bodied wing and elite shooter of the basketball. His game is based on the three-point line. He's not only one of the best in the class when it comes to making spot-up shots, and thus providing gravity as a floor-spacer, but also capable of making shots on the move. He's a heady offensive player and good passer who knows how to play within offensive structure. Noah has a strong and fairly broad frame, which can allow him to defend some bigger players. He is also a solid wing rebounder. He needs to continue to work on his defensive quickness and his ability to create his own offense."