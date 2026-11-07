Mark Pope shouts out BBN for getting behind Zoom Diallo amidst struggles

In Kentucky's three exhibitions, Zoom Diallo struggled. The turnovers piled up as his efficiency took a hit. That led to a breakout preseason from backup point guard Mason Williams, before Diallo turned things around. Against Manhattan, Diallo put up 12 points, but still ended with four turnovers. He then followed that up with 16 points on 7-11 shooting and zero turnovers.

What helped him turn things around? You could say it was the power of BBN, who rallied behind Zoom Diallo during the season-opener, which continued on Friday night in full force, leading to a team-high tying 16 points. Mark Pope thanked the Kentucky fanbase for the support of Diallo through his early struggles.

Nov 6, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first half against the James Madison Dukes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"In large part, we're a better team when our fanbase is elite, and our fanbase decided to show up for Zoom a couple of days ago and that's why we win" Pope said after Kentucky's 89-80 win over JMU. "Our fanbase has power to actually help us win and Zoom is a great example. Zoom is feeling engaged with our fanbase and that's a really powerful thing. When they're rallying behind our guys when they're having a tough time, it makes a difference, man. We have the most powerful fanbase in all the world. ...We had this beautiful rally when he was struggling to cheer him on. ...Thank you for having Zoom's back."

Zoom Diallo himself talked about the early-season struggles after Friday's game. "You can't get down when things don't go your way," he said. "Today was definitely a confidence booster, but I've always had confidence in myself. I think that's the reason why I came to Kentucky, so just gotta keep pushing day by day when there's ups and downs."

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) acknowledges the crowd during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back at Kentucky's Media Day before the season, Diallo emphasized how much he feeds off the crowd, which has been evident in his last few games. ""Honestly, I want to get Rupp moving loud, kind of do whatever it takes after every play to kind of get the crowd going because I feel like, to be honest, home court advantage means a lot to us players, as much as people don't think," he told Kentucky Wildcats On SI at the time. "We're at Rupp Arena. I think it is the best arena for college fanbases, so I'm gonna do whatever it takes to get the crowd going."

We saw the first glimpse of what Diallo can be for Kentucky this season. With the support of BBN, Kentucky's starting point guard found his groove on Friday ahead of a major clash with Kansas on Tuesday.

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