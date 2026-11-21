Kentucky fans went into Friday's game against Indiana hoping that their team would put together a good performance, as a win could have been what the team needed to turn things around following a 20-point loss to Kansas and a near-upset against Northern Arizona.

This Kentucky team has yet to put together a full 40 minutes of showcasing its talent. No matter when the offense is clicking or not, Kentucky's defense has been a letdown in every game this season. Their struggles of offensive flow and defensive execution have now gotten them two double-digit losses on the season in both of their games against power four competition. Despite the rough start, Mark Pope beleives his team still has a high trajectory that it can reach this season. Asked after the loss to Indiana about how this team can get back to the Kentucky standard, here was his answer, and it's an interesting response.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We just have to get better every day. That's what this team is built to do," Pope responded. "This group is gonna be relentless in terms of learning and improving. They have a really high ceiling and we're not close to it right now. There's no magic pills, we're not chasing that. This is like a daily commitment. That's how you become great and that's what this team is committed to doing. We have a young team in terms of Division 1 experience, especially with our starting lineup. That’s not an excuse, that’s exciting because it means we can have a really high trajectory in terms of learning and growing."

What did the Kentucky head coach think was the biggest reason for his team's disappointing loss to the Hoosiers? Not finishing plays.

"It kinda comes back to this finishing plays vibe -- the energy and discipline to finish plays. I have really disciplined guys, we just didn't play disciplined through the clock tonight. I can't remember being a part of a game where my team fouled three-point shooters four times and had twelve shooting fouls. It's hard to win when we bail teams out of a really good defensive possession, when we bail them out with 14 offensive rebounds and twelve shooting fouls, including four three-point shooting fouls. That's really hard. We have to find ways to finish possessions by guarding legal and getting out of the possession without giving up a foul. ...We had a good enough offensive game to probably win this game. We just didn’t finish defensive possessions."

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the stats Pope noted, Indiana was able to go 28-31 from the free throw line, 12-31 from three, and get 16 points off turnovers.

Many Kentucky fans will hear that first quote and wonder how you can be excited about the potential trajectory with the issues that this team has had so far, with the inconsistent offense and troubling defense. There is a lot of season left. Kentucky showed some stretches of offensive improvement against Indiana, especially in the first half, but yet, the defense has not made any strides. The offense when Milan Momcilovic doesn't get touches has been an ugly watch, and this team has a ways to go to learn how to create for him and each other when he's off the floor, because he can't carry them forever like he did against Indiana. As far as his continuous comments about the lack of experience, that is a very interesting position given how many three and four-year players are on this roster.

Whatever you think of the current situation around this Kentucky team and program, we still have a long season ahead, for better or for worse and we'll find out which over the next few months.

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