Kentucky basketball has added a pair of games to the 2026-27 schedule

Kentucky's 2026-27 basketball schedule is nearing completion. After adding marquee games like Kansas in the Champions Classic, North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, Indiana, Virginia on the road, and of course Louisville, they're working hard to fill out the rest of the schedule. Two new teams have been added, as Kentucky will face Little Rock and App State in Rupp Arena.

The two opponents officially announced the additions on Friday and as for the Little Rock matchup, that one will be an exhibition game, so it doesn't count towards the 32-game season (teams are now allowed to schedule up to 32 games). That exhibition is set for Friday, Oct. 16 in Rupp Arena, with the regular-season matchup against App State will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, also a home game for the Wildcats.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks to his players from the sideline during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is an interesting tidbit to note about the game with Little Rock. Who is the head coach of the Trojans? That is Travis Ford, a former Kentucky Wildcat who will be making his return to Rupp Arena, this time as a coach, over 30 years later after playing in Lexington under Pitino from 1991-94. Here is what he had to say about the matchup.

"I am extremely excited to bring our team to Rupp Arena and play in such a historic venue," Ford said. "The University of Kentucky has such a special place in my heart. I have so many great memories and relationships from my time there. Kentucky will always be home, and I look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces while giving our team the opportunity to experience what a special place Kentucky is."

Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope after winning a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the UK Athletics website, counting the games that are officially announced along with the SEC schedule, Kentucky has 31 games on the schedule at the moment and it's worth keeping in mind the ability to add one more. Will Mark Pope do it? That's the question, because it does seem like this non-conference schedule is much smoother on paper than last year's was. The Wildcats faced an absolute gauntlet to start the season and the amount of marquee matchups this time around is smaller.

We'll see if Mark Pope has something up his sleeve, or he may be content with his 31-game schedule. Either way, there are some fun matchups about to go down.

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