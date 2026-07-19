Mark Pope and Kentucky have offered a promising star in the 2029 class

While things were buzzing in North Augusta for Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff traded locations and split up between there, Adidas 3SSB, and UA Rise. While in South Carolina, Pope made his way from North Augusta to Rock Hill on Saturday morning to catch some of the targets on the Adidas circuit. While there, he discovered a new, promising target.

While in Rock Hill, Pope took some time to check out a matchup that featured 2028 guard Jason Gardner Jr. and 2029 wing RJ Evans. After a 16-point and 10-rebound double-double, the Kentucky head coach wasted no time and extended an offer to Evans, who is seen as one of the top players regardless of class. It's not often you see a top school extend an offer so early, but Pope sure liked what he saw. The 6-7 forward also has offers from the likes of Louisville, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida State, NC State and Providence, among others.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The thing that makes Evans a really special prospect is the fact that he's putting up impressive numbers all while playing up two age groups. As a 2029 prospect, his age group is supposed to be 15U, but he's playing with the big dogs up in the 17U division. He has certainly made his case for the best prospect in his class and playing up two age groups certainly helps back that up. Also while in Rock Hill, Evans recently dropped 32 points and nine rebounds in front of a number of top schools.

RJ Evans erupted for 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in a statement making performance at Rock Hill vs. 5-star senior Jordan Page.



Advanced scoring process on display from the 15-year old, pulling up smoothly off the dribble, changing speeds explosively, and finishing at… pic.twitter.com/lrnqrTlR7B — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) July 18, 2026

To put things in perspective, Kentucky has extended four offers in the rising junior class and now already have one given to a rising sophomore. Again, it's not often you see a top school offer so early, but it seems like both Kentucky and Louisville are trying to get ahead and begin building that interest. According to Evans, assistant coach Mo Williams was the one who extended the offer from Kentucky on Saturday. Knowing how well Williams has done with recruiting in his few months in Lexington, it may be a good sign that he's got strong interest in a guy like Evans so early.

As Evans continues to garner attraction from other top schools, Kentucky is making sure they're in on him early. It didn't take long for the staff to decide that.

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