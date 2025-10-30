Mark Pope updates Denzel Aberdeen's injury ahead of the Georgetown exhibition
Mark Pope and Kentucky are getting ready to host the Georgetown Hoyas in Rupp Arena, and it sounds like the Wildcats will be shorthanded. We already knew the Wildcats would be without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, but Denzel Aberdeen also won't suit up in this game.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about the injury ahead of the game, "He's nursing a little leg deal that I don't think will be an issue. We'll hold him out as a precaution tonight."
The media saw Aberdeen sit out practice on Wednesday, and he was not ready in time for the Hoyas matchup. The Wildcat's guard was dribbling ahead of the Georgetown game, so it doesn't seem like a long-term issue, but more of a precaution for Pope.
This means the Wildcats will need Collin Chandler and Jasper Johnson to run the point tonight, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the backcourt.
Against a Georgetown team that is very hungry, Kentucky fans should be thankful that there is so much elite talent and depth on this team.
Three Wildcats with something to prove in the exhibition against Georgetown
Otega Oweh
A lot of fans will be confused about why Otega Oweh is on this list, as he is the star player for the Kentucky team. Oweh has missed a lot of basketball this offseason due to a foot injury, but he was back on the floor against Purdue. Oweh scored 10 points in 17 minutes on the floor, but he missed some shots that he doesn't generally miss. It would be great for Oweh to have an explosive game against Georgetown to prove to Big Blue Nation that his foot is back to 100% and he is ready for the season.
Andrija Jelavic
In the Purdue game, fans had multiple different reviews of the way Andrija Jelavic played in this basketball game. Jelavic did some good things on the glass and passing the ball, but missed some threes. It was very clear watching Jelavic play that he is going to be really good for the Wildcats, but he is still adjusting to the Pope system. This game will be an excellent opportunity for Jelavic to have an elite showing on offense to prove that the upside on that side of the floor is there for the Croatian forward.
Brandon Garrison
Brandon Garrison did a lot well in the win for Kentucky over Purdue, scoring seven points to go with four rebounds and an assist, but freshman seven-footer Malachi Moreno stole the show. After just this game, a lot of fans are calling for Moreno to start and Garrison to come off the bench. If Garrison wants to prove that he is the guy for this team at center, he needs to have an excellent game against Georgetown. This will also have an effect on his minutes once Jayden Quaintance is back.