Mason Williams has channeled a hard-working, winner mindset at Kentucky

Throughout the offseason, many Kentucky players have singled out their freshman teammate, Mason Williams, as a player that has surprised them most since arriving in Lexington. Through a few months of summer practices, Williams has backed up that praise in a big way as he has been one of the top players on Kentucky's 'Winners Board', even winning it in the final stages of those practices.

That kind of play doesn't just come about on its own. You've got to have the right mindset and that's exactly what Williams has had all summer. Mark Pope raved about what Williams has accomplished over the summer at Media Day on Monday. His work ethic has been unmatched.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He’s got a college-ready body, and he’s really physical, and he’s pretty fearless. Maybe sometimes too fearless," Pope said of Williams. "He won the winners board in the fall workouts in a four-week period, which is really impressive. He can make shots. He can handle the ball. He’s growing his decision-making. He’s a willing learner, a fast learner, and he’s a relentless worker. We talked about it in the summer. It felt like he was doing three-a-days every day in the summer. He’s an absolutely relentless worker, and we think he’s got a massive upside. I think he’s going to be a terrific player here at Kentucky.”

As for Williams himself, he's all about winning. His dad, Kentucky assistant Mo Williams, did it at the highest level of basketball with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That mindset has rubbed off on him and he's coming into his first year of college willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish that. He talked with Kentucky Wildcats On SI about his winning mentality.

Mason Williams | UK Athletics

"I want to win," Williams said when asked what fans should expect from him this season. "I want to win so much because I want to achieve greatness. People say to achieve greatness, you have to win, and I want to win. Like, no matter what, I want to win. No matter what position I have on this team, it's winning is what I want to do. I work really hard and I want to win."

As the son of a former NBA All-Star point guard, Williams has heard what it takes to win at the highest level. Now, he's trying to go win himself.

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