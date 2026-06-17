Mikhail McLean is excited to watch Malachi Moreno be a leader next season

Arguably the most important piece of next season's roster for Kentucky is Malachi Moreno. Fans waied anxiously up until the moment he announced his return. They have the right pieces around him, but this Kentucky team would have a significant hole without Moreno. Thankfully, fans don't have to worry anymore as the big man gets ready for year two in Lexington, one that's going to be an important year.

For Moreno, he had a big decision on his hands as a projected early second round pick with some first round potential. It would have been a big risk staying in the draft as he likely would have had to spend time developing in the G League. Instead, he chose to develop in another year at Kentucky, where he can continue boosting his draft stock while hopefully helping lead the Wildcats to a title. There is plenty on the table for Moreno heading into next season and assistant coach Mikhail McLean is excited to watch it unfold. In an interview with UK Sports Network, McLean spoke about Moreno's potential heading into year two.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) defends Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In addition to developing his on-court skills with the basketball, the Kentucky assistant is really excited to watch Moreno grow significantly as a team leader, something he was hesitant about last season as a young freshman and looking to make his mark with next season. As one of the few on the team who have played under Pope for a year already, Moreno is looking to use his experience and role to his advantage and become the vocal leader. "I'm really excited to see the jump that he makes. He's been very vocal," McLean told UK Sports Network. "As a freshman, he wanted to be a leader early, he didn't really feel like he could do it, but he's been responsive as a leader already."

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

What does Moreno need to do in year two to prove himself more and continue developing? "I really just think it's carrying it over to the court," McLean said. "He worked on all of the right things last year, but when you're 18, 19 years old, you're playing with a bunch of vets, you don't really know if you should assert yourself. Whereas you saw four or five games into the season, like, he can do this and that. It's just carrying it over."

Moreno has so much potential heading into an important second year in Lexington.

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