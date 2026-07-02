Milan Momcilovic explains how he plans to improve his defense this offseason

Today the media spoke with Kentucky players Trent Noah and Milan Momcilovic to ask some questions about the offseason and things they are working on. Both had a lot of good things to say about the team and how things are coming together for Mark Pope’s team.

One of the topics the media talked a lot about with Momcilovic was the feedback he got from the NBA. Momcilovic was in the NBA Draft but pulled his name out to come back to college, which is when he made the decision to transfer from Iowa State to Kentucky. He talked about how the NBA wants him to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) poses at the university men's basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the interview, Momciloivc was later asked what specifically he is doing in the offseason to improve on the defensive end of the floor. Here is what he had to say in response to that question. “I think I’ve been working in the weight room a lot. I feel like I’ve put a lot more hours in there than I have. So, I think just getting my body right. Adding a couple more pounds of muscle, getting quicker, getting faster. I think that’s going to be big for me. You know it’s going to help me a lot on offense and on defense.”

Had Momcilovic stayed in the NBA Draft, he would have been one of the best offensive prospects in the draft, but his defense needs to improve. Analytically, he wasn’t a bad defender last season, but I do believe this was boosted by just how good Iowa State was on the defensive end of the floor.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) looks for a drive around Eastern Illinois Panthers forward Terry McMorris (24) during the first half on December 14, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting in the weight room, as Momcilovic said, will be a big help for him on both ends of the floor. On defense, it will help him move laterally to be able to stay in front of the offensive player This is what will help him get to the next level, so getting in better shape athletically is a great call for Momcilovic.

It sounds like the entire team has put a big focus on the weight room, which is going to help the Wildcats be able to compete in the physical SEC. Momcilovic is going to be one of the best players in all of college basketball on offense, so if he can improve as a defender this offseason, he could win National Player of the Year.

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