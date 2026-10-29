Milan Momcilovic knows Kentucky has to continue improving on turnovers

The turnovers have been a huge part in Kentucky's offensive inconsistency through their three exhibition games. Against Little Rock, the Wildcats turned it over 19 times. They cleaned that up a little bit against Texas Tech, but they still had 11 miscues. Then, on Wednesday, they had 12 turnovers.

Of course, the past two games have been considerably cleaner compared to their 19 miscues in the first exhibition, but still, double-digit turnovers is something the Wildcats are really working to cut down on. In Mark Pope's offense, efficiency is key, and with a lot of ball movement and cutting, having low turnover numbers means good things happened in the game. Milan Momcilovic knows that Kentucky has slightly improved with its decision making, but there is still plenty of room to grow.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with his players during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Alright so far," Momcilovic said when asked about what he has seen as far as improvements with his team's decision making. "I think we got a lot of room to grow. First game, I think we had 19 turnovers. We've cut it down a pretty good amount, but we stlll have more room to grow. I think first half (against UCF), we were a little lacadasical in that area, but we cleaned it up in the second half. We would like to keep it in the single digits for turnovers."

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) anticipates a pass during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky finished the game against UCF with 12 turnovers in which the Knights were able to get 17 points off of. The good thing for the Wildcats, though, was that they really cleaned things up in the four-minute overtime period. They played a clean and very efficient overtime with no turnovers, and on the other hand, were able to force three on UCF that turned into five points for Kentucky. They ended up outscoring the Knights 19-5 in overtime to get the 90-76 win.

Turnovers has been one of the biggest reasons Kentucky has not found itself at a more consistent rate offensively, and if they can continue making big strides there, you'll see a big difference on that side of the ball.

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