Big Blue Nation is very excited to see the Wildcats star transfer portal addition, Milan Momcilovic, hit the Rupp Arena floor for the first time this season. Momcilovic had a historic season for the Iowa State Cyclones last season, where he averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game. This led to him being the top player in the transfer portal, and Mark Pope was fortunate to land Momcilovic after he pulled out of the NBA Draft.

The entire college basketball world is excited to see Momcilovic suit up in a Kentucky uniform in the Pope system, as it seems like an absolutely perfect fit. Pope loves players who can shoot the three-point ball at an elite level, and he added the best three-point shooter in college basketball.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports wrote an article where they polled college basketball coaches and asked who they thought would be the best player in college basketball this season. While he didn’t get a ton of the votes, Momcilovic was a name mentioned in the article, meaning some of these coaches beleive that he is one of the best players in the nation.

The player listed a top the list is Florida forward Thomas Haugh. I was shocked when Haugh decided to come back to Florida for one more season with the Gators, knowing he was a sure-fire top 20 pick in the NBA Draft. In this day and age of college athletics, the NIL money can persuade players to come back to college and make a ton of money, but Haugh’s decision still shocked me. Other SEC players mentioned in the article were Tyler Tanner from Vanderbilt and Juke Harris from Tennessee.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason that Momcilovic likely didn’t receive more votes is that he is really just an offensive player. He isn’t the best defender, and he doesn’t help much on the glass despite being 6’9. If Momcilovic contributed more in other aspects of the game, he would have gotten more votes, but he is simply here to make a ton of threes for the Wildcats.

When it comes to the impact Momcilovic is going to have for the Wildcats this season, he is going to be an absolute superstar. He has a chance to set a ton of Kentucky basketball records this season for three-point shooting, and I have no doubt he will get it done. Momcilovic is going to be a superstar in the Pope system.

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