Kentucky basketball Media Day revealed who the team's biggest trash talker is

Yesterday was Kentucky basketball Media Day, where the local media goes around to all of the players and asks questions. Normally, when the media asks Kentucky players questions, it is more serious, but during Media Day, some more fun questions come up.

One of the questions that the ESPN Radio Lexington team asked the players was who the biggest trash talker on the time was. This was a fun question because there were a few players who had the same answers, but many of the players were mentioned. The two most common answers were Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo.

Who is the biggest trash talker on the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team? The players share their thoughts at Media Day! pic.twitter.com/jgci4o1aV0 — ESPN Radio Lexington (@ESPNRadioLex) September 28, 2026

When Wilkins was asked this question, he talked about how he feels that all of the guards are good trash talkers because this room is really competitive. Malachi Moreno had a similar answer, talking about how the trash-talking comes out a lot because this team is very competitive, and he feels that will be a big help when they take the floor this season. Coach Pope also talked about how competitive this team is and how eager they are to show up every day and get better. This is something Big Blue Nation will love to hear.

When asked who the biggest trash talker is, one of the more interesting answers was Kam Williams. He talked about how Wilkins and Diallo are good trash talkers, but he also gave two sleeper picks for the best trans talker. His sleeper picks were Milan Momcilovic and Mason Williams. Williams joked that Momcilovic and Mason Williams go about their trash-talking in a very different way. They are more subtle with it. They don't talk much; they just let people know with a look after a big shot.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The media has had a lot of access to this Kentucky basketball team, and one of the takeaways from being around these guys a lot is that they are really close. Coach Pope made this an effort when he put the team all in the lodge, and it has worked out, as these guys seem to have a really good connection.

Big Blue Nation is going to really like this team this season. Hopefully things are going to work out on the floor for Pope's team this season because the fanbase is going to really like these players off the floor. The season opener for Pope and the Wildcats is just over a month away.

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