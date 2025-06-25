Mo Dioubate believes incoming players' experience will pay off next season
Mark Pope knew what he was doing when he went after players in the transfer portal. Along with the intent of improving defense and athleticism next season, Pope has also brought in plenty of postseason experience through the portal. Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen has the ultimate experience, and that's a National Championship. It's not just Aberdeen who has the most NCAA Tournament experience, because Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate brings Final Four experience.
In his time at Alabama, Dioubate played in not just the Final Four, but an Elite 8 too, both in separate years. Returning players Otega Oweh, Brandon Garrison, Trent Noah and Collin Chandler have experience, too, as they helped Kentucky reach the Sweet 16 last season. The 6-7 forward spoke with media on Monday, where he said he believes the experience will pay off late in the season.
"I feel like (Denzel Aberdeen's) experience is gonna help us, I feel like my experience coming to the Final Four, Elite Eight. We need all of that experience that we can get possibly to win this, because I feel like that's what it comes down to. When you get to that part of March and stuff, it comes down to experience and stuff, so I think our experience is gonna help us. And Coach Pope, he obviously won in '96, so he knows what it takes. So, I feel like if we all come together as one team, put all our pride to the side and stuff like that and just bring it all in, we gon' be a real problem."- Dioubate on Kentucky's experience.
Aberdeen having that championship ring is something that can't be beaten and Dioubate knows that's what they're striving to work towards. With all of the tournament experience of this roster, Pope should feel comfortable knowing that most of them already know what it's like.
Dioubate and Aberdeen's experience will be important next season, and their experience on the biggest stage in college basketball will only make them leaders in the postseason because they know just how to get there.