Mo Dioubate details how he can help Kentucky be great defensively this season
One of Kentucky's main points of emphasis this off-season has been defense, which is a big reason why Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff went and got players to help with just that in the portal. Last season, one of Kentucky's biggest weaknesses was defense, specifically on-ball defense. This year, the Wildcats feel like they have the athleticism and the personnel to make sure it isn't a problem.
Mark Pope talked with media on Monday, and he detailed what went into Kentucky's decline on the defensive side of the ball last season, but praising just how well they're addressing those issues this time around, with high praise for their defensive ceiling.
"we spent a ton of time evaluating last year, and you know, there were some some personnel changes that hurt us defensively. The first half the season, we were pretty set. We were really good defensively, and then we just had a major follow up part of his personnel drill, and part it was scheme driven, and so we've attacked that on like three different sides. So we'd like to find a way to be way more aggressive. We want to force teams to be more uncomfortable. And you can do that a bunch of different ways. ... I think we were the 51st ranked defensive team in the country (last season). We'd like to be top 10. That can be number one, but to be inside of that top 10 space is going to serve us really well, but that's going to be an every second of every day pursuit."
One player that Kentucky brought in from the portal that can help with that is Mo Dioubate, who is known for his versatility on the defensive end as a mobile forward who can play and guard multiple positions. He explained at media day on Monday how he can be a leader on defense for this team, and how it hasn't been just him leading on that end of the floor. Others have stepped up, too, including Collin Chandler, who is looking to make a big jump in year two.
"Yes, I see myself being a leader (on defense)," Dioubate said. "Me, Otega, Collin, JQ, he's not even back yet, we got him as well. ...(Collin Chandler) is that guy. He's a dog wrecker. He's asleep on defense. Don't know if many people know him as good offender, but he's like, he's one of our very good defenders." How does Dioubate see himself being one of the leaders on defense? "Guarding different positions, being able to switch from guard to big, and I feel like that's gonna motivate the guys around me to do the same or play at the intensity that I'm playing at."
Kentucky will certainly need Dioubate to bring his impressive defensive prowess this season, but it is really encouraging to hear just how well others are stepping up around him on that end of the floor, too.