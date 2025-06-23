Mo Dioubate says Kentucky was always his dream school growing up
After punishing Kentucky players for Alabama last season, Mo Dioubate is at the place he has always wanted to be. The 6-7 forward was an absolute force in his three games against the Wildcats last season. That was enough for Mark Pope to make a decision to go after him.
Dioubate got the chance to speak with media on Monday, where he expressed that Kentucky has always been the place he wanted to go, calling Kentucky his 'dream school' growing up. Not only that, but he trusted Pope's plan for him next season.
"I felt like Coach Pope, he had a good plan for me, for my future. If you know, Kentucky had always been my dream school as a kid. If I could've came there out of high school, I probably would've. Just the opportunity presented, where I was at in that point of my life, I feel like that was the right choice for me and my family. So, that's why I came here.- Dioubate on coming to Kentucky.
Coming to Lexington, Dioubate knew what he was in for. He knew he would have to fight everyday for his position on the court. The good thing is, that hard-working mindset is exactly what the 6-7 displays. "Coming in, I didn't expect anything to be handed to me, so I always go after anything I wanted." After mentioning Kentucky being his 'dream school' growing up, Dioubate was asked who were his favorite Kentucky players that he watched growing up. The list includes Hamidou Diallo, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox.
One of those, Diallo, grew up in the same city as Dioubate, in Queens, NY. He provided some inspiration for Dioubate and those in the same city when he played at Kentucky.
"Hamidou (Diallo), we're from the same city. so when he was in his transition from high school to college, once he committed to college, the whole city was behind him and everyone my age looked up to him. He inspired us, so everyone from that area wanted to go to Kentucky.- Dioubate on Diallo's inspiration.
With how familiar he is with Kentucky already, the past ties and how he fits with the team, fans are going to love Dioubate on and off the court.