More struggles are ahead for John Calipari as his freshman phenom Boogie Fland is out for the season
It hasn't been pretty for John Calipari early into his tenure as the Arkansas head coach, as the Hogs are 11-7 on the year and 0-5 in SEC play. Calipari brought with him a lot of great players and recruits from Kentucky, and these players, on top of some transfers, made up Arkansas's 2024-25 team.
While former Wildcat Adou Thiero is the leading scorer for the Razorbacks, an argument could be made that Boogie Fland is the best player on the team. The true freshman was previously committed to Kentucky and will likely be Calipari's first one and done as the Razorbacks coach.
It was announced on Tuesday evening by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Fland will miss the remainder of the season due to a hand injury. This is a massive blow for the Hogs, as Fland was the player that gave them the most upside to turn the season around.
Fland will still be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and projects with his ability to create his own shot to be a good player at the next level.
For Arkansas, this means DJ Wagner is going to have to step up and start scoring the ball more. Fland averaged 15.1 points and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 36.5% from three in his freshman season.
Calipari and the Fland-less Razorbacks will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday, looking for their first win in SEC play. Coach Calipari will make his return to Rupp Arena on February 1st to face off with Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats.