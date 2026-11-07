Multiple former Kentucky Wildcats are thriving at their new homes in college basketball

Last season did not go according to plan for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. Heading into the season, there was a ton of hype around this basketball team, but injuries and other things kind of derailed the season. After the season came to an end, there was a mass exodus as most of the team that didn't head to the league hit the transfer portal.

Now, a good chunk of those players who are at a new school have had a solid start to the 2026-27 season. Let's take a look at how some former Wildcats have done early into this season at their new homes.

Former Kentucky Wildcats who are playing well at their new schools

Nov 6, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andrija Jelavic (4) fights for position against Youngstown State Penguins guard Jeff Nwankwo (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first name on this list who has played really well for Ohio State is Andrija Jelavic, who transferred away from Kentucky this offseason. He is averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, and 3.5 stocks per game so far this season for the Buckeyes. I felt that Jelavic was going to have a good season in Columbus, and he is off to a great start.

Another Wildcat off to a good start this season is Collin Chandler. The former Wildcat guard transferred home to play at BYU this season. Two games into the season, Chandler is averaging 16.5 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game. He is also shooting 38.5% from three, so the junior has been lights out from deep.

Oct 21, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU player Collin Chandler is interviewed during the big 12 Media Days at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The point guard for the Wildcats from last season who didn't see the floor much due to a shoulder injury was Jaland Lowe. After one year in Lexington, Lowe transferred to Georgetown, and in his first game for the Hoyas, he scored 23 points. Kentucky fans knew that Lowe was a really good scoring guard, but the injury that he suffered in the Blue-White Game kept him off the floor for almost all of the season.

The last two players that we will highlight are Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison. These two former Wildcats are both in the SEC still, with Dioubate going to LSU and Garrison going to Alabama. Both of these forwards have had a very good start to the season for their respective SEC teams. Coach Pope and the Wildcats will see both of these players this year during the regular season. Many of the Wildcats who left Lexington are playing well at their new homes.

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