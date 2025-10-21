Official 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster with numbers, heights, and weights

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope walks onto the court Thursday, March 27, 2025, during practice ahead of the Sweet 16 March Madness tournament game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
1 Denzel Aberdeen
6'5 195-pound Senior Guard
Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
2 Jasper Johnson
6'5 180-pound Freshman Guard
Kentucky’s Jasper Johnson (2) will be a freshman on the 2025-26 Wildcats squad as he poses at the Joe Craft Center practice facility in Lexington, Ky. on Sept. 16, 2025. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
3 Kam Williams
6'8 205-pound Sophomore Guard
Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) competes in the three point contest during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
4 Andrija Jelavic
6'11 225-pound Sophomore Forward
Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrija Jelavic (4) competes in the three point contest during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
5 Collin Chandler
6'5 205-pound Sophomore Guard
Kentucky guard Collin Chandler (5) hits a three-point basket during the first half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Illinois Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
9 Trent Noah
6'5 220-pound Sophomore Guard
Kentucky forward Trent Noah (9) celebrates the three pointer during the first half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Troy on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
10 Brandon Garrison
6'10 245-pound Junior Forward
Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
11 Walker Horn
6'3 190-pound Senior Guard
15 Jaland Lowe
6'1.5 170-pound Junior Guard
Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
20 Zach Tow
6'5 220-pound Senior Forward
21 Jayden Quaintance
6'10.5 255-pound Sophomore Forward
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance spins a basketball while being introduced at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
22 Braydon Hawthorne
6'8 190-pound Freshman Forward
Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
23 Mouhamed Dioubate
6'7 220-pound Junior Forward
Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) drives to the basket against guard Jaland Lowe (15) during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
24 Malachi Moreno
7'0 250-pound Freshman Center
Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) pumps up the crowd during his introduction at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
33 Reece Potter
7'1 230-pound Junior Forward
Mark Pope has a roster for the 2025-26 season that looks like it could be one of the best in college basketball this season. Coach Pope searched far and wide to put this roster together, and now it looks like he has a team that is capable of winning Kentucky its ninth national title.
The number nine has become a big mantra for this team as they are ranked ninth heading into the season in the AP Poll, as they search for that elusive ninth national title.
Coach Pope has a roster that has a healthy mix of NBA talent with veteran leadership that has this basketball team looking very scary.
Pope wants his team to shoot the three-ball a lot, and he has the roster to do it. Some folks have had their fair share of concern heading into the season about this team shooting the ball, but it seems the 2025-26 team has a real shot to shoot the ball better than Pope's team did a year ago.
Players like Kam Williams, Andrija Jelavic, Jasper Johnson, Trent Noah, Collin Chandler, and Jaland Lowe have all proven to be lights-out shooters. Pope wants his team to shoot 30+ threes a game this season, a goal they did not reach a year ago.
Jayden Quaintance continues to fight back from the ACL injury, but the projected top five pick will be one of the best bigs in the nation when he is back on the floor.
Big Blue Nation is fired up to see this team take the floor, as this is one of the most highly anticipated seasons for Kentucky fans in a long time. The season gets started on Friday with an exhibition match against the #1 team in the land, Purdue.