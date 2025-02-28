Oklahoma releases a statement about the beverage can that almost hit Kentucky C Brandon Garrison
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats played the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman and were able to walk away with the win thanks to the outstanding play from former Sooner Otega Oweh.
This game was chippy from start to finish, as there was a lot of chirping between Oweh and Brandon Garrison of Kentucky. Then, on the Oklahoma side, it was Jeremiah Fears and Jalon Moore.
When the clock hit triple zeros, Garrison got right in the face of Fears and talked some trash. The official actually went to review this to make sure it happened after the game was final and wasn't a technical. After review, they didn't call it a technical and Kentucky won the game.
In the handshake line, there was some pushing and shoving as Moore, Feras, and Garrison were pulled toward their respective locker rooms.
When the Kentucky Wildcats finally headed to their locker room, a beer can was thrown from the crowd and came awful close to hitting Garrison in the head. This had Garrison fired up, but the staff and players were able to get him into the tunnel.
Last night, the Oklahoma Athletic Department released a statement about the object that was thrown onto the floor.
Here is the statement, "We are aware of the incident that occurred following last night's men's basketball contest against Kentucky involving the throwing of a beverage can toward players. We are closely reviewing all available footage and are working to identify involved parties. We are also in communication with the Southeastern Conference. Anyone with information regarding the incident should provide that by emailing oah@ou.edu. The University of Oklahoma does not in any way condone this type of fan behavior, and it will not be tolerated. We will take appropriate and necessary action against anyone who conducts themselves in such a manner. We apologize to University of Kentucky players, coaches, and fans."