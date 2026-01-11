Chicago State Found a Devastating Way to Lose a Basketball Game Up Two With 0.1 Seconds Left
In the heart of Eastern Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, Stonehill College hosted Chicago State in a Northeast Conference men's basketball battle.
Chicago State led Stonehill 71-69 with 0.1 seconds to go, as the Cougars appeared primed to pick up their first NEC victory of the season.
There aren't many ways to lose a game up by two with one-tenth of a second to go, but I regret to inform readers that the Cougars remain winless in league play, as they indeed found a way to lose, despite being up by two, with one-tenth of a second to go.
As the Cougars attempted to inbound the ball, Stonehill set up their defense. That's when Chicago State head coach Landon Bussie called a timeout.
Only one problem: he didn't have any timeouts left. Stonehill was awarded two technical free throws as a result, and tied the game at 71. Stonehill would go on to win 85-82 in overtime to improve to 5-12 on the season.
Chicago State is now 2-15 on the year.