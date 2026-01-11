SI

Chicago State Found a Devastating Way to Lose a Basketball Game Up Two With 0.1 Seconds Left

There aren't many ways to lose with 0.1 seconds to play, but Chicago State found one.

Mike McDaniel

Chicago State head coach Landon Bussie made a critical mistake late in Saturday's game against Stonehill.
/ Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In the heart of Eastern Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, Stonehill College hosted Chicago State in a Northeast Conference men's basketball battle.

Chicago State led Stonehill 71-69 with 0.1 seconds to go, as the Cougars appeared primed to pick up their first NEC victory of the season.

There aren't many ways to lose a game up by two with one-tenth of a second to go, but I regret to inform readers that the Cougars remain winless in league play, as they indeed found a way to lose, despite being up by two, with one-tenth of a second to go.

As the Cougars attempted to inbound the ball, Stonehill set up their defense. That's when Chicago State head coach Landon Bussie called a timeout.

Only one problem: he didn't have any timeouts left. Stonehill was awarded two technical free throws as a result, and tied the game at 71. Stonehill would go on to win 85-82 in overtime to improve to 5-12 on the season.

Chicago State is now 2-15 on the year.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

