On3 gives Kentucky's chance of landing 2025 five-star PF Caleb Wilson
Mark Pope is fighting for one more player in the 2025 recruiting class, and that is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. The 6'9 power forward has a final five list that includes Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, UCF, and Tennessee. It sounds like the race will come down to Kentucky and North Carolina, with a decision coming this month.
On3's recruiting prediction machine gives the Wildcats a 74.5% chance to land Wilson, so Coach Pope and his staff are in a good spot for the five-star.
If Kentucky was able to land Wilson, it would be huge for the future of the program because in his first recruiting class, Coach Pope would have landed a top three class.
Recruiting was a concern for Coach Pope when he became the Kentucky coach, but even without Wilson as a member of his 2025 class, Coach Pope has an elite class.
Wilson's commitment will be coming up soon, and hopefully, he will pick the Kentucky Wildcats.
Here is the scouting report on Wilson from Jamie Shaw of On3, "Caleb Wilson has a great frame, good length and natural pop. He plays really well in a phone booth, efficient movements in tight spaces, shows the footwork to shake free with the ball in the half court. He needs to continue getting stronger, which will help his base and balance. He is explosive around the basket, has go-to comfort over his left shoulder with patience. He can push the break and plays with pace. He has a vast array of offensive moves at multiple levels. He is still learning his body and still gaining strength, this will only help his consistency. Tracking as one of the top players in his class."