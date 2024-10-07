One of Kentucky's top 2025 recruits will visit for Big Blue Madness
We now know the first major visitor for Kentucky this weekend for Big Blue Madness. On Friday, the Wildcats will hit the Rupp Arena floor in front of a Big Blue Nation crowd ready to get the Mark Pope era started. One of Kentucky's most prioritized in the targets will also be making his way to Lexington for the event.
2025 top 35 guard Acaden Lewis will take an official visit to Kentucky on Friday to attend Big Blue Madness, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Lewis is now down to three schools after cutting North Carolina recently. He is down to Kentucky, Duke, and UConn, and the Wildcats are in terrific shape for the five-star guard.
On top of that, Lewis has seemed pretty open in the past when asked about playing in Kentucky's backcourt along with Jasper Johnson. The 6-foot-2 guard is also open to being a package deal with another one of Kentucky's more prominent targets in the class, top 10 forward Caleb Wilson. Mark Pope has been recruiting Lewis for months, and has done really well with making him feel like a priority.
He talked in-depth with Tipton about his interest with the Wildcats.
“A lot of people saw the home visit they just did with me and everything. Their staff is doing an amazing job recruiting," he told Tipton. "They’ve been super active being in film sessions with me. I like the thought of playing with Jasper Johnson to be honest. Two lefties is pretty lethal. So that’s pretty cool. I’ve seen Coach Pope at BYU a bunch of times, just watching. Not knowing he would get the Kentucky job or I would even get the opportunity to be going to a Kentucky, but he’s done a really good job with the program so far. I think they’re going to have a good year this year. And I think next year, with the way he is recruiting, it could be a breakout year if he gets all the guys he’s going after. Just blessed to play in a system like that. Coach Hart played in the NBA and he was bad, like he could hoop. So it would be cool to learn from a guy like that especially since he’s be around the league with G-League Ignite. So a lot of experience and a great staff and a place I could see myself playing."- Lewis on Kentucky
Lewis is going to be one to watch, and Friday will be a big part of the process for Kentucky to stay in great position with the talented guard.