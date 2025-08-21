One of Kentucky's top point guard targets in 2026 has released his Top 8 schools
One of Kentucky's top targets in 2026 has narrowed down his list of schools. On Thursday, 2026 top 15 overall prospect Tay Kinney released his top eight schools, which included Kentucky. The five-star point guard is down to Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Miami, Texas and Oregon. Kinney cut programs such as Tennessee, Auburn and Purdue.
Kinney is one of the best point guard's in the entire class and things have gone a little south when it comes to he and Kentucky, as Louisville has emerged as a frontrunner as the summer has gone on. It's also worth noting Kinney has an NIL deal with Adidas. Although it isn't a college deal, that could end up playing a role. Fortunately for Kentucky, there may be some time to make up ground, as he still has more official visits to take.
The 6-1 guard, who is a native of Newport, KY, has long been seen as a Kentucky-lean. Now, Louisville has been emerging as the frontrunner as Kentucky also continue to ramp up interest with another top point guard in the class, Deron Rippey Jr., with Arkansas seen as a dark horse in the recruitment. Kinney has already taken visits to Kentucky and Louisville, but has upcoming visits to all of the other schools in his top list, excluding Miami, who should end up receiving one at some point in the fall.
Kinney has visits set up to Kansas (Aug. 22), Indiana (Aug. 29), Oregon (Sept. 6), Texas (Sept. 12) and Arkansas (Sept. 26). He discussed his relationship with Mark Pope and the staff in a recent interview with Rivals.
"“Really good visit. The team this year, the way they was practicing, the way they play, that really stood out. We hung out with (Mark) Pope at their house, went out to dinner, and watched a practice. They play fast, get up and down, and shoot a lot of threes.”
As for other presumed leaders at the moment, Kinney also discussed Louisville and Arkansas. With Louisville, the five-star guard says, "It’s a great relationship. They tell me I’m their guy. They want me to step in for Mikel (Brown)." As for Arkansas, Kinney says, "It’s pretty self-explanatory. You can just look at his (John Calipari’s) background, all the players he’s sent to the league, all the guards he’s coached."
Louisville continues to be seen as the leader for Kinney currently, but Kentucky has time to make up some ground over the next month as he continues to take official visits.