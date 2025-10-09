One of the top players in 2026 is taking an official visit to Kentucky
Kentucky has hosted plenty of visitors in the class of 2026 on official visits, casting a very a wide net, and that's not stopping anytime soon. Along with having official and unofficial visitors for Big Blue Madness, the Wildcats will be hosting a top recruit next week, as 2026 top 10 prospect Baba Oladotun, who recently reclassified, will take an official visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness.
Along with the upcoming visit to Kentucky, Oladotun has taken official visits to Maryland, Georgetown and Virginia Tech, but hasn't announced any others yet. The 6-10 forward was ranked as the top player in the 2027 class before recl;assifying and is now ranked #10 overall according to 247 Sports. Oladotun is a native of Silver Spring, MD, as the Terapins are the school talked about the most so far as he continues taking more official visits.
Other schools involved along with those four include Arkansas, Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, BYU, Gonzaga, Auburn and many others. Oladotun is still feeling out the recruiting process after reclassifying in August. The 6-10 forward hasn't cut his list of schools down yet, so he still has plenty of time to sort things out. Given Kentucky's position with Tyran Stokes and Caleb Holt in particular, it's currently unclear just where the Wildcats stand among the top contenders.
Kentucky has plenty of official visitors on the docket for not just Big Blue Madness, but over the next few weeks, including Jordan Smith Jr. (Oct. 10-12), Josh Irving (Oct. 10-12), and Baba Oladotun (Oct. 17), as well as Deron Rippey Jr just wrapping up his visit this week. Kentucky also has unofficial visits lined up with Obinna Ekezie Jr (Oct. 24), Reese Alston (Oct. 11), Dawson Battie (Oct. 11), and Lincoln Cosby (Oct. 24).
Oladotun is seen as a very versatile forward, even drawing a lot of Kevin Durant comparisons from many scouts, and needless to say, he has plenty of potential. Here is what Rivals' Jamie Shaw had to say about the top 10 prospect's game:
“You immediately notice the length and the frame with Baba Oladotun," Shaw said. "The jump shot is what he does, and it is where his production comes from at this point. He is around 6-foot-8 with long arms. His footwork getting into the jump shot is clean, and Oladotun is confident getting into it off the bounce or the catch. He is a threat as a pull-up jump shooter, getting a high release with good balance. He will need to continue adding weight, and with that, he could become a more consistent rebounder. With his length and natural athleticism, there is an upside there on the defensive end. The tools are obvious, and the upside here is worth monitoring.”
It will be interesting to see where the relationship goes with Oladotun as they have casted a wide net and are in a good position with a few others in the class right now.