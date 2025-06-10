Otega Oweh is looking to improve his shooting throughout next season
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has said previously this offseason that players in their second year in his system take a massive jump. That is what Otega Oweh is looking to do, this time as one of the few returning players, one that knows he needs to be a leader on the team. He also knows he needs to grow his game even more to get to where he wants to be in the NBA.
During his time going through the draft process, Oweh continued to gather feedback, and he brought up some of that when talking to media on Tuesday. Last season, Pope set a goal of 30-35 three-point attempts per game. That didn't end up happening, and Pope himself acknowledged that, which he then said he wanted to meet that standard next season. Otega Oweh wants to help with that, an area of his game he wants to expand.
"I remember him saying that he wants us to shoot 35 threes a game, and we didn't get to that last year. I know this year he's definitely gonna push that agenda. For me, that just means shooting more. I'm excited for that, just being able to better my game. I feel like that will help me at the next level too. "- Oweh on shooting more threes next season
That's exactly the feedback Oweh received from the scouts. He expanded on the feedback when speaking to media on Tuesday.
"They really just want to see me take more (threes). My percentage was good both years, it was just the volume. So, they really just want to see me take more. ...Now I'm just ready to go back and work on the things I need to."- Oweh on the feedback from scouts.
Shooting more threes is not only going to help Kentucky's goal of 35 threes per game, but also help Oweh expand his game in order to become a more all-around player in hopes of acheiving his goals at the next level. Last season was an impressive showing from Oweh, but adding more shooting could help produce that All-American season many scouts and analysts are expecting.