Mark Pope: 'When we guard, we're good'

Kentucky basketball fell to the Florida Gators on Saturday in pretty similar fashion to how many of their recent losses have gone. Not only did they make some costly mistakes offensively, but it was their lack of defense that really cost them against the Gators.

Say what you want about the offenses lapses of execution, but it has been the defense letting them down here lately, especially in these last two games. Against Texas A&M, the Wildcats allowed them to shoot 13-28, including one player who went 3-6. Time after time, this Kentucky team has let players continue to get good looks. Even in the previous matchup with Florida, they let two of their guards combine for nine threes.

That has been an isssue and it was once again present on Saturday, but this time it was Kentucky's poor transition defense rearing its head to really hurt them badly. Florida had 18 fastbreak points in the first half alone, along with letting star forward Thomas Haugh drop 17 points in the opening half. The Gators finished with a staggering 24 points in transition alone. Kentucky's lack of urgency to get back on defense and close out on shooters has been a problem. Mark Pope talked about how good his team can be when they do guard their opponent well.

"When we guard, we're actually pretty good," Pope said on Saturday following the loss to Florida. "All facets of that have to be great for us. Tonight, we just had massive first-half transition breakdowns and that's tough, for a number of reasons. We just didn't do what we set out to do. When we guard, we're in every game, so it's really important for us."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) celebrates during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Pope is right, but it's just simply about getting your players to execute the game plan and that starts with making sure they understand it. Literally just last Saturday, they held Vandy to 7-28 shooting from deep, including 2-11 in the first half on their way to a 14-point win. The Wildcats also limited them to just seven fast-break points. After the game against Florida, the head coach talked more about what went wrong defensively as the struggled to handle the size, length and speed of the Gators, who have turned things up a notch on offense since the first time the two teams met. Pope says his message struggled to get across to the team.

"We give up 18 or 19 points in the first half in transition. There's really two things that you have to do with Florida: You have to rebound the ball and you have to guard in transition. We did a poor job with that," Pope said. "Part of it was turnovers, even though the turnover number in the first half wasn't crazy, it was six. But, part of it was poor shot selection at the rim, which is what they do. And as much as we tried to communicate that and teach that to our team, I did a poor job of getting that messaging across because we continued to do it."

Kentucky will need to get some more offensive flow with more efficiency and less self-inflicted mistakes, but here lately, it has been the lack of urgency on defense that has hurt them just as much. A team that just a few weeks ago was a top 20 defense, they have shown they can do it. They'll need that to come back to them here in the postseason.