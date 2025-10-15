Otega Oweh speaks about Kentucky's mission towards number nine at SEC Media Days
Understand the assignment. That was the slogan in Mark Pope's first year at Kentucky as the worked towards a National Championship with a roster that was put together in a month. This year, the belief that the Wildcats can win it all hasn't been this high in a long time. Last year, fans and media knew that the team had a cap on how good they can be, but the ceiling is much, much higher this season.
"The assignment" is up on the walls everywhere in the Joe Craft Center, ranging from a "#9 The Assignment" poster on the wall in the gym, from a picture of the National title with the words, "The Assignment" written beside it, the ultimate goal is literally everywhere in the building as the team sees it every single day. At SEC Media Days, Mark Pope spoke about chasing number nine.
" I was elated that we came in at number nine. We see nine everywhere we go. We think nine is in our future destiny, and we're chasing it hard." That same attitude has trickled down to his players, and returning star guard Otega Oweh talked about the team's mission toward's bringing home number nine.
"I know first hand how it feels to lose (an NCAA Tournament) game, and I don't wanna feel that feeling again. We have guys that they have goals and aspirations to win it all. We have Denzel who has won it, so we could lean on him for that advice, and on top of that, everyone's hungry and eager to get number nine. I feel like that's what we owe BBN because, like (Jaland Lowe) said, the lineage is winning championships. That's the main thing."
Last season, Oweh was a major part in helping Kentucky reach the Sweet 16, which many felt was a great destination for that team to end up. This year, it's clear that this team feels like they can do much more than that, a team that is not only starting the year as a top 10 team, but also return the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, a player in Oweh that is also chasing an All-American season in hopes to hoist up that ninth trophy on his way to the NBA.
This team, from the coaches down to the players, feels like they can win it all, and they'll have the depth and experience to help try and make it happen for BBN.