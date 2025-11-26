Otega Oweh could use some help from his Kentucky teammates to get going
It hasn't been the start to the 2025-26 college basketball season that many Kentucky fans would have imagined, and a big reason why this is the case is due to the play of Otega Oweh. Heading into the season, Oweh was named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, and he was supposed to be a star for the Wildcats this season.
The season has not gotten off to the elite start for Oweh that many were expecting, and fans are begging for this to turn around. To win big games, teams need their star players to show up in a big way, and in the Wildcats' two losses, that has not been the case.
Mikel Brown Jr. of Louisville and Jaxson Kohler of Michigan State were the two stars the Wildcats were most worried about in these matchups, and they both went off against Pope's team while Oweh struggled.
When a team's star player is getting outplayed by his opponent's star player by a wide margin, this often won't end well, and this is a big reason why the Wildcats lost these two games.
Oweh has not looked like the same player Big Blue Nation saw last season on the floor, which has fans worried. He seems to be more worried about the three-point and pull-up jump shot than he is getting to the rim. Obviously, Oweh was told the jump shot is what he has to fix if he wants to be a pro, and he took this to heart.
Perhaps too much to heart, but his teammates aren't helping him out much. Oweh is best when the players around him are nailing threes. This will make teams a lot more cautious guarding the three-point line and give the Wildcats' star slasher more chances to get to the rim.
So far this season, the Wildcats as a team are shooting 32.7% from deep compared to last season when Pope's team shot 37.4%. Kentucky's team this season has a lot of shooters, but aside from Collin Chandler, they haven't proven it yet.
Getting Jaland Lowe back on the floor should help the three-point shooting of this team, which, at the same time, will help Oweh with his style of play. Big Blue Nation should hold off on panic with Oweh for a few more games because all it takes is one big game to give the Wildcats' star some confidence, and this all could be behind him.