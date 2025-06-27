PG Jaland Lowe will be the key to success for the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope made a splash addition in the transfer portal, bringing in Pitt point guard Jaland Lowe, but some have concerns with the veteran. Last season, Lowe led the Panthers in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.
All of these numbers are great for the ACC transfer, but the big concern for Lowe is the shooting percentages. In his sophomore season at Pitt last season, he shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three. These numbers have raised questions from other fan bases, as many are saying this inefficiency will continue at Kentucky.
Lowe had to try and put the team on his back at Pitt, shooting the ball over 14 times a game as he was the only offense the Panthers had. At Kentucky, this will not be the case as he will be shooting the ball less, and the shots he will be taking should be much more open.
While Kentucky fans can expect Lowe to be much more efficient in Pope's system this season, he still has to prove it. Behind Lowe, the Wildcats have a lot of talented combo guards, but he is really the only natural point guard on the roster.
If Lowe struggles this season, it could really affect the ceiling of this Kentucky team. On the flip side of this argument, if he is a top point guard in the SEC, the Wildcats are a top five team in college hoops.
While the play of Jaland Lowe won't make or break the season, it will have a serious effect on the upside of this Kentucky team. Big Blue Nation needs to hope that Lowe turns himself into an All-American in his first season at Kentucky.