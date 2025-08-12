Predicting every game on Kentucky basketball's schedule during the 2025-26 season
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are once again going to have a very tough schedule, especially with the talent in the SEC, but this season the Wildcats have a roster better equipped to weather the storm.
The Wildcats will head into the season ranked as a top ten team and the deepest roster in all of college basketball. This is a big reason why the Wildcats have such high expectations this season, as many believe they can win it all.
With the season only a few months away and the schedule finally finalized, it's a good time to predict the win-loss record for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kentucky Basketball 2025-26 Record Prediction
Nicholls: W
Valparaiso: W
@Louisivlle: W
Eastern Illinois: W
Michigan State (Madison Square Garden, New York): W
Loyola (MD): W
Tennessee Tech: W
North Carolina: W
Gonzaga (Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee): L
North Carolina Central: W
Indiana: W
St John's (State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia): L
Bellarmine: W
Non-conference Record: 11-2
SEC Schedule
@Alabama: L
Missouri: W
Mississippi State: W
@LSU: W
@Tennessee: L
Texas: W
Ole Miss: W
@Vanderbilt: W
@Arkansas: W
Oklahoma: W
Tennessee: W
@Florida: L
Georgia: W
@Auburn: L
@South Carolina: W
Vanderbilt: W
@Texas A&M: W
Florida: W
SEC Record: 14-4
Overall Record: 25-6
If Kentucky fans were given the option right now to take this record, many would be very happy with it, but this is quite obtainable. Last season, Coach Pope didn't have any blunders against weak teams in non-conference play, and that should be the case this season.
The Wildcats have a handful of tough non-conference games, but they should be able to leave this part of the schedule with two or fewer losses.
It is going to get a lot more challenging for the Wildcats once SEC play rolls around, as any team can have a good game, especially when Kentucky is playing away from Rupp Arena.
If Kentucky were able to end the season with a 25-6 record, they would have a real shot to be a one seed in the NCAA Tournament, but a two seed would be the worst-case scenario.
Some will look at this record prediction and laugh, but the Wildcats are one of the best teams in college hoops and are capable of being the best team if some players overachieve.
It's going to be a special season for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats that could lead to some hardware.